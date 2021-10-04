Strategic Growth. Innovative Services. Regions Bank to Acquire Sabal Capital Partners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strategic Growth. Innovative Services. Regions Bank to Acquire Sabal Capital Partners

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Regions+Bank on Monday announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sabal+Capital+Partners%2C+LLC%2C a diversified financial services firm that leverages an innovative, technology-driven origination and servicing platform to facilitate lending in the small-balance commercial real estate market for clients nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005264/en/

Regions_Sabal_v2.jpg

Regions Bank announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sabal Capital Partners, LLC. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sabal is one of the top originators of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac small-balance commercial real estate loans and has a growing presence in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities loan origination. Regions plans to incorporate Sabal into its growing Real Estate Capital Markets division.

Based in Irvine, California, Sabal Capital Partners is a vertically integrated platform that has originated nearly $6 billion in financing across the U.S. since inception and maintains a current servicing portfolio of nearly $5 billion. The company serves clients through its state-of-the-art SNAP%26trade%3B+platform%2C a proprietary tool developed by Sabal to optimize the lending and communications processes with clients and Sabal’s investor base.

The acquisition advances Regions Bank’s strategy of acquiring businesses that enable Regions to deepen relationships with current clients, while attracting new clients that are drawn to the services, capabilities, and technologies provided by companies such as Sabal Capital Partners.

“With the addition of Sabal Capital Partners, Regions will become even better positioned to further build on our client base and deliver an expanded range of agency and non-agency options for real estate lending,” said Joel Stephens, head of Capital Markets for Regions Bank. “Sabal’s industry-leading technology platform and its leadership in the small-balance commercial real estate arena make the company a great match for Regions. Our current affordable and large-balance Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac products, combined with Sabal’s small-balance agency capabilities, will allow Regions to offer real estate solutions across the full spectrum of agency offerings. We look forward to working together to provide superior service to more real estate clients across the country.”

With its SNAP platform, Sabal Capital Partners has established a competitive edge in delivering agency multifamily and commercial real estate loan services. Sabal leverages tools such as real-time commercial property financing scenarios, seamless online loan applications, and technology enabling clients to track loan progress through deal closure. Sabal’s agency finance solutions include Fannie Mae® Small Loans, Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loans, and Sabal’s newest offering, Freddie Mac Optigo® Conventional Loans, a product Regions also recently added+to+its+suite+of+services.

“For years, our work has been defined by a constant focus on innovation, and Sabal Capital Partners joining the forward-thinking team at Regions Bank is a natural fit as Sabal offers tailored lending solutions and reaches more clients together with Regions,” said Pat Jackson, chief executive officer of Sabal Capital Partners. “Regions Bank has a demonstrated commitment to delivering competitive options for clients in the small- and middle-market commercial real estate space while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management. By joining Regions, Sabal can make an even greater impact through combining technology-powered services with years of experience and strategic decision making to deliver unparalleled services for new and existing clients.”

Regions will maintain Sabal’s flagship offices in Irvine and Pasadena, California, as well as New York City. When combined with Regions Real Estate Capital Markets’ existing production offices, the combined platform will have 20 production offices nationwide.

Regions’ agreement to acquire Sabal Capital Partners, LLC is specific to the lending and servicing segments of Sabal’s business and does not include Sabal’s investment management business, which will remain with the sellers, including Pat Jackson, and investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. Jackson and Mike Wilhelms, Sabal’s chief financial officer, will remain with the investment management business while other members of Sabal’s leadership team will join Regions.

Regions’ acquisition of Sabal Capital Partners, LLC is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to obtaining necessary consents from certain governmental agencies and government-sponsored enterprises and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Terms of Regions’ agreement to acquire Sabal Capital Partners were not disclosed.

Regions has acquired additional financial services providers in recent years, including the 2020 acquisition of equipment finance lender Ascentium+Capital and the 2019 acquisition of institutional investment firm Highland+Associates. Earlier this year, Regions announced a definitive agreement to acquire home improvement point-of-sale lender EnerBank+USA. The EnerBank acquisition was+completed+Friday%2C+Oct.+1.

Beekman Advisors represented Regions in connection with the Sabal Capital Partners transaction, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as Regions’ legal counsel. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Sabal Capital Partners, and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP served as Sabal’s legal counsel.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Sabal Capital Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sabal Capital Partners, LLC and its commercial real estate lending and servicing subsidiaries and affiliates have originated nearly $6 billion in financing nationally through the company’s highly specialized wholesale lending platform. Sabal strives to keep clients and investors ahead of the curve, representing a corporate philosophy based upon the core practices of innovation, partnership, commitment to excellence and entrepreneurship. Sabal’s dedication to advancing the financial services industry has led to the development of SNAP™, an innovative platform designed to optimize the lending and investment processes and enable a highly efficient interaction between Sabal and its client and investor base. Sabal is a nationally rated Commercial Primary Servicer and Commercial Special Servicer by Morningstar with a CS2 ranking, an S&P Global rated Commercial Mortgage Loan Special Servicer with an average ranking, as well as a Fitch rated CMBS Primary Servicer with a CPS2- ranking and CMBS Special Servicer with a CSS3+ ranking. For more information about Sabal, visit www.sabal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect Regions Financial’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words “future,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “objective,” “estimates,” “expects,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” “can,” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. If underlying assumptions prove to be inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could vary materially from these projections or expectations. Factors that could cause Regions Financial’s actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements herein include: delays in closing the Sabal transaction; expected synergies, cost savings, and other financial or other benefits of the Sabal transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; difficulties in integrating Sabal’s business; the continued or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations on Regions Financial’s business, financial condition, and results of operations; and risks identified in Regions Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, these risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Other sections of such filings describe additional factors that could impact Regions Financial’s business, financial performance, and pending or consummated acquisition transactions, including the Sabal transaction. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211004005264r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005264/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment