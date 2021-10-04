Logo
Ed Tech CEO Was Bullied. Now, He's Doing Something About It.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

One+out+of+five+students has been bullied, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. To help raise awareness of this pressing and startling issue, Stride+Inc., (NYSE: LRN)—the nation's leading provider of online and blended programs—is partnering with PACER%26rsquo%3Bs+National+Bullying+Prevention+Center and STOMP+Out+Bullying™ to launch a new bullying prevention initiative.

As part of this initiative, Stride is helping to promote various social-emotional wellness activities during October and throughout the year. The company is launching a new+online+resource+hub for its estimated 6 million unique annual website visitors. Additionally, Stride is sharing specialized toolkits and resources with 200,000+ enrolled students and families at Stride-powered programs, and students at more than 1,000 school districts that outline critical ways to recognize and respond to bullying.

“No student should ever be worried about going to school or logging into class because they’re afraid of being abused or mistreated,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer at Stride, Inc. “At Stride, every day, we’re working to ensure that every student feels safe and respected—no matter who they are or where they come from. These partnerships will help us in this important and ongoing effort.”

As part of their personalized and holistic approach to education, Stride K12-powered schools provide wraparound support services for families to help address the challenges that impact students’ ability to perform well in the classroom. In addition—from the safety of home or from anywhere with an Internet connection—every student has access to a rich curriculum taught by state-credentialed teachers.

Stride’s new bullying prevention initiative comes as many schools and districts across the nation look for more ways to help families and students who’ve been disproportionately impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, “the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits among adolescents aged 12–17 years increased 31% compared with that during 2019,” according to the Centers+for+Disease+Control+and+Prevention. And in a survey of parents during the 2020-21 school year, 35% said they enrolled their students in a Stride K12-powered school because of safety and/or mental health concerns that stem from a previous school.

To find out more information about Stride, visit www.stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005039/en/

