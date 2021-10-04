Insight Helps Organizations 'Be Ambitious' with Digital Plans to Achieve Business Goals

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ that maximize the value of IT, announced today the launch of its 2021 %26ldquo%3BBe+ambitious%26rdquo%3B campaign showcasing how Insight’s deep end-to-end IT expertise is helping clients re-embrace ambitious technology goals. Companies are re-embracing innovation as they move beyond the IT survival skills they have exercised since 2020 while navigating through extraordinary change, uncertainty and accelerated digital transformation.

“Change is the hallmark of the technology industry. Our clients have had to take bold leaps forward in recent times to maintain a connection to their customers and their remote workforces. Even the most traditional businesses are now digital. Our goal is to provide solutions and services that instill confidence for successful execution of their ambitious goals amid the challenges of a rapidly changing world,” said Joyce Mullen, president, Insight North America.

With 30+ years of technology experience across every industry and scale, Insight has been driven by ambition to become a problem-solving partner for clients and provide the best technology solutions to help businesses run smarter. Insight recognizes the ambition organizations around the world bring to life as they take on projects big and small, from enterprise-wide transitions to a hybrid, digital-first strategy or adopting modernized infrastructure like cloud and edge computing. This includes:

East Coast grocer Harris Teeter providing real-time+peace+of+mind to employees at its corporate headquarters and distribution centers by using the Insight Connected Platformä Internet of Things framework to automate employee temperature scans. The solution also is applicable to food safety, ensuring freezers operate at the right temperatures at all times.

Westerra Credit Union transforming a forced shift to remote work into a modern+workplace+strategy. Their solution, based on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, simplifies IT end-user support and device management, provides staff greater flexibility as they work from anywhere, and increases security and compliance with financial regulations.

Hidalgo County, Texas, turning remote schooling for more than 30,000 students and teachers in underserved areas into a+community+connection through Insight’s Community Wireless Broadband solution.

A global printer manufacturer reimagining how Artificial+Intelligence+can+be+used+for+good by deploying computer vision solutions that allow employees with disabilities to conduct the same warehouse inventory tasks as their peers.

“Beyond technology, Insight is also ambitious about making a positive impact on clients, teammates and the global communities through our commitment to being a good+corporate+citizen,” said Amy Protexter, senior vice president of marketing at Insight. “Through charitable outreach, fostering progress as an+industry+leader of diversity and inclusion, and partnering to responsibly+reduce the environmental impacts of technology, Insight drives positive change and lifts up communities, clients and teammates.”

Insight’s deep expertise in hybrid workplace, app innovation, Intelligent Edge, data and AI, modern infrastructure and cybersecurity across all industries is the result of years of ambitious service for businesses who know their goals but need a+strategic+roadmap.

Through organic growth based on meaningful connections with more than 6,000 hardware, software and cloud solutions partners and acquisition of a number of leading-edge companies, Insight has assembled expertise that includes: 1,500 cybersecurity, cloud and data center transformation architects, engineers and consultants; 1,400 technical experts in productivity for the mobile, connected workforce; and 1,300 architects, engineers and certified professionals in digital innovation, cloud enablement, DevOps, Agile and organization change management practices.

“We know being ambitious isn’t a solo venture. Collaboration with our partners and clients is what makes transformative solutions a reality. We place an emphasis on our clients’ experiences because when they succeed, we all do. We believe that our collective ambition is the human driving-force behind successful IT initiatives,” said Protexter.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005525/en/