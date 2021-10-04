Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for October

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for October.

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Originals

Vince. Carter: Legacy (October 1st), This all-access documentary honors eight-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, Vince Carter, while exploring the complex emotions of his farewell season. See the transformation of the NBA’s longest career athlete who was first known for highlight-reel dunks and now leaves behind a legacy unlike any other player who came before him. Features interviews with Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Dominique Wilkins, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

The Green Wave (October 21st), When Summerville High's basketball coach, a dedicated local firefighter, dies in a catastrophic blaze, his players struggle to process their grief while keeping the team intact. In this incredible true story, follow Coach Mulkey's team as they fight to win the state trophy for their fallen hero.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives

Bokeh (October 1st), On a romantic getaway to Iceland, a young American couple (Maika Monroe, Matt O’Leary) wakes up one morning to discover every person on earth has disappeared. Their struggle to survive and to reconcile the mysterious event leads them to reconsider everything they know about themselves and the world.

Cold Light of Day (October 1st), Bruce Willis, Sigourney Weaver, and Henry Cavill star in this pulse-pounding thriller about a man who’s plunged into an intergovernmental web of lies and secrets after his family is kidnapped. To get his family back alive, he must evade deadly secret agents and recover a mysterious briefcase.

Hurricane Season (October 1st), In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, high school basketball coach Al Collins (Forest Whitaker) assembles students from five different Louisiana schools and leads them all the way to the state championships.

Z for Zachariah (October 1st), In the wake of a nuclear war, a young woman (Margot Robbie) survives on her own, fearing she may actually be the last woman on earth. Soon, she discovers a distraught scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) nearly mad from radiation exposure and his desperate search for others and they form a fragile, imperative strand of trust. But when a stranger (Chris Pine) enters the valley, their precarious bond begins to unravel.

More Than a Game (October 1st), Coached by a charismatic but inexperienced player’s father, and led by future NBA superstar LeBron James, the “Fab Five’s” improbable seven-year journey leads them from a decrepit inner-city gym to the doorstep of a national high school championship. Along the way, the close-knit team is repeatedly tested—both on and off the court—as James’ exploding worldwide celebrity threatens to destroy everything they’ve set out to achieve together.

13 (October 1st), A naïve young man (Sam Riley) assumes a dead man’s identity in order to join an underground game of Russian roulette. He finds himself embroiled in an underworld labyrinth of power, violence, and luck. The stakes are high, but the payout is more than he can resist. Also starring Jason Statham, 50 Cent, and Mickey Rourke.

New Crackle Channels for October

FALL-ing in Love (October 1st), Fall in love with titles like Serendipity (John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale), Amelie (Audrey Tautou), Get Over It! (Kirsten Dunst), and 2 Days in New York (Chris Rock, Julie Delpy)

Free Throws, Free Shows (October 1st), Hit the court with titles like Hoop Dreams (William Gates), More Than A Game (LeBron James, Dru Joyce, Romeo Travis), the Crackle original series PROMISELAND (Ja Morant), and Sunset Park (Terrence Howard, Fredro Starr).

Race Against Time (October 1st), Battle for the future of your own planet with titles like Synchronicity (Brianne Davis), The Triangle (Sam Neill, Eric Stoltz, Catherine Bell), Final Days of Planet Earth (Daryl Hannah), and Robin Cook’s: Invasion (Luke Perry, Kim Cattrall).

Oh So Seventies (October 1st), Enjoy entertainment classics with series like The Partridge Family (Shirley Jones, David Cassidy), Charlie’s Angels (Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith), the Bewitched spin-off Tabitha (Lisa Hartman), and the action-packed S.W.A.T. (Robert Urich).

31 Nights of Fright (October 1st), Crackle brings fears with classic tales like the Crackle original feature The Clearing, Survival of the Dead (Kathleen Munroe), Prom Night (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the 1958 drive-in classic, The Blob.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in October

Gamer (October 1st), In a future mind-controlling game, death row convicts are forced to battle in a 'Doom'-type environment. Convict Kable (Gerard Butler), controlled by Simon (Logan Lerman), a skilled teenage gamer, must survive thirty sessions in order to be set free.

Paddington (October 15th), A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.

The Chosen (October 1st), A charismatic fisherman struggling with debt. A troubled woman wrestling with demons. A gifted accountant ostracized from his family and people. In this ground-breaking first season of The Chosen see how Jesus reaches each of these and more as He works His first miracles and embarks on His ministry to change the world. See Him through the eyes of those who knew Him. Catch every emotional episode on the Faith. Hope. Family. playlist powered by Truli

Spy Kids (October 1st), Using high tech gadgets, two kids (Daryl Sabara, Alexa PenaVega) have to save their reactivated OSS top spy parents (Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino) when they're taken by an evil, high tech enemy.

Bonanza (October 1st), The Wild West adventures of Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and his sons (Michael Landon, Dan Blocker, Pernell Roberts) as they run and defend their Nevada ranch while helping the surrounding community.

On Golden Pond (October 1st), Norman (Henry Fonda) is a curmudgeon with an estranged relationship with his daughter Chelsea (Jane Fonda). At Golden Pond, he and his wife (Katharine Hepburn) nevertheless agree to care for Billy, the son of Chelsea's new boyfriend (Dabney Coleman), and a most unexpected relationship blooms.

