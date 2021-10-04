F5 Completes Acquisition of Threat Stack to Enhance Cloud Security Portfolio

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), today announced it has completed the acquisition of Threat Stack, a leader in cloud security and workload protection. The addition of Threat Stack’s cloud security capabilities to F5’s application and API protection solutions will enhance visibility across application infrastructure and workloads to deliver more actionable security insights for customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Threat Stack to the F5 family and continue our work to strengthen application security for our customers,” said Haiyan Song, EVP of Security at F5. “The Threat Stack team brings strong technical talent and cloud-native application protection capabilities that will accelerate F5’s adaptive applications vision to help our customers secure applications and APIs everywhere.”

Organizations want to secure their application portfolios while easing the burden on their security teams. With Threat Stack, F5 will address this need more effectively through comprehensive observability that enables proactive risk identification and real-time threat detection in every application environment.

"Joining F5 ensures the continued success of our current customers and accelerates our efforts to build a self-protecting cloud,” said Brian Ahern, Chairman and CEO of Threat Stack. "Together, we can meet the significant need for comprehensive application and security solutions that protect against risk throughout the entire application stack."

For more information, please visit www.threatstack.com.

