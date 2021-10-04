Nylabone Donates Portion of Pink Dog Chew Toy Sales to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), is once again partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) to offer a custom-made chew toy for dogs. The extra-large Power Chew toy is designed in a special-edition shade of pink, the universal color for breast cancer awareness. For each chew toy sold, Nylabone will donate $1 to NBCF in support of their charitable mission, which provides help and inspires hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005008/en/

“The reality is that many of us are all too familiar with, or may even understand firsthand, what someone endures when they are diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone® Products. “Ongoing support is essential, and furry friends have a special gift for helping their pet parents when they need it most. We offer this chew toy as a way for pups to show their support for this meaningful cause.”

According to the World+Cancer+Research+Fund, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. An estimated 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. As there is currently no known cure, early diagnosis is critical to survival—which is why NBCF offers free, innovative programs to women facing breast cancer so that no one goes through it alone.

The USA-made pink chew toy comes in Nylabone’s iconic Souper shape and is made of the brand’s toughest material. Designed to challenge even the most extreme chewers, it has ridges and nubs that help clean teeth as dogs chew while fighting boredom and discouraging destructive chewing. In addition to its unique textured surface, this long-lasting chew toy features delicious chicken flavor throughout. It is recommended for dogs over 50 pounds and currently available for purchase at online retailers.

Nylabone’s contribution supports Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on community health, employee well-being and sustainability. Nylabone’s partnership with NBCF is just one component of Nylabone Cares, a donation program primarily committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes. Through this initiative, Nylabone assists numerous shelters, charities, and non-profit organizations by providing high-quality donations and educating pet parents across the country.

Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at www.nylabone.com%2Fabout-us%2Fnylabone-cares.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005008/en/