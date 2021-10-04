Snowflake Announces Global Startup Challenge with up to One Million Dollar Investment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Snowflake Announces Global Startup Challenge with up to One Million Dollar Investment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, announced today during its annual BUILD+Summit, the next Global+Startup+Challenge for early stage companies innovating in the Data Cloud. Following the success of the first Startup Challenge from Snowflake, which saw hundreds of registrations from more than 50 countries, the next Global Startup Challenge offers the three competition finalists the opportunity to be considered for an investment (total of up to one million dollars across the three finalists), as well as marketing exposure at a global scale.

The Startup Challenge invites entrepreneurs and early stage organizations, that have raised less than $5M in funding, to showcase a data application with Snowflake as a core part of their architecture. Three finalists will be chosen for the chance to pitch their product to a judging panel including senior industry leaders:

  • Benoit Dageviille, Co-Founder and President of Products at Snowflake
  • Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake
  • Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO at Arista
  • Carl Eschenbach, Partner at Sequoia Capital

Snowflake Startup Challenge winners will be announced at Snowflake’s annual Snowflake Summit in Summer 2022. Application submissions open on October 4, 2021 and the deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2022.

“It was an honor for our team at OverlayAnalytics to be named the winner of Snowflake’s first Startup Challenge,” said OverlayAnalytics founder and CEO, Bryan Shupe. “Snowflake’s Data Cloud delivers the powerful and scalable infrastructure needed for our financial reporting application. The Challenge drove us to mature as a business, opened new doors for promoting our product, and has given our business the ability to expand our team of data scientists and analysts so we can continue to innovate.”

Currently, hundreds of data applications—including those from large software companies as well as startups—are powered by Snowflake. With key features like separation of compute and storage, support for semi-structured and unstructured data, secure data sharing, and ability to code in the language of the developer’s choice, Snowflake enables startups to accelerate time to market and deliver great applications to customers.

“With the Data Cloud, startups can focus on building and growing their data applications rather than managing infrastructure complexity,” said Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Products, Benoit Dageville. "We were so impressed with the ideas and execution showcased during the inaugural Startup Challenge and look forward to seeing how this years’ participants come up with innovative solutions that complement and extend Snowflake’s technology to accelerate our mission of mobilizing the world’s data."

Submit your application for the Snowflake%26rsquo%3Bs+Global+Startup+Challenge and review the Official+Rules.

Learn More:

  • Register for Snowflake+BUILD, the Data Cloud Dev Summit, and get access to developer-focused tech talks, hands-on labs, panel discussions, and customer stories.
  • Read about the Data+Cloud+for+Developers.
  • Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 212 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of July 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211004005155r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005155/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment