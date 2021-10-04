Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or “the Company”) ( ASRT) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Peisert, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Schwichtenberg, will present and host individual meetings with investors at the following events:



LD Micro Main Event

Presenting

October 12 – 14, 2021 (date and time to be announced)

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presenting

November 15 – 17, 2021 (date and time to be announced)

Q4 Investor Summit Micro & Small Cap Conference

Presenting

November 16 – 17, 2021 (date and time to be announced)

Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference

Presenting

December 8 – 9, 2021 (date and time to be announced)

More information regarding the live webcasts and replays will be available prior to event dates and can be accessed at https://investor.assertiotx.com, Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcasts to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcasts.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. To learn more visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Max Nemmers

Head, Investor Relations and Administration

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” ‘believe,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “imply,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “aim” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to the offering. These risks are more fully described in Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance or expected results of Assertio.



