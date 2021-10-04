Logo
Puyallup Tribe of Indians and BetMGM Establish Partnership to Operate Sports Betting at Emerald Queen Casino in Washington

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership establishes BetMGM's sports betting presence in the state of Washington

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 4, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today an exclusive market access partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to operate retail sports betting at the Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) in Washington state.

betmgm_Logo.jpg

"Today's announcement marks another key moment in the expansion of BetMGM as we extend our western footprint into Washington," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "The Puyallup Tribe and Emerald Queen Casino are ideal partners for us as they represent the same high-level of service, amenities and experiences that is built into our DNA at BetMGM."

Emerald Queen Casino operates two properties in Fife and Tacoma, an expansive gaming enterprise owned by the Puyallup Tribe. Pending regulatory approvals, sports betting will be available at both locations in the near future. The BetMGM @ EQC Sportsbook in Tacoma will feature state-of-the-art sports betting and viewing technology. Guests will be able to place bets at any of six ticket windows and 30 kiosks. The sports viewing area will includes a dozen 86" high-def TVs and a 500+ square foot LED Wall. EQC Fife will offer sports betting at 22 betting kiosks.

Frank Wright Jr., General Manager of Emerald Queen, said, "We are very excited to be working with BetMGM to bring legal sports betting to sports fans in the Pacific Northwest. As industry leaders, EQC and BetMGM are two entertainment powerhouses, and combined we will deliver the ultimate fan experience in sports betting."

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM follow @BetMGM on Twitter. Sport betting fans can preview the BetMGM Sportsbook at EQC at www.emeraldqueen.com/sportsbook.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and PartyPoker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgm.com/.

About Emerald Queen Casino

Emerald Queen Casino first opened its doors in 1996 as a riverboat on the Port of Tacoma Waterway. After 24 years and three extensive expansions later, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has developed the Emerald Queen Casino into two sprawling casinos and hotels in the City of Fife and Tacoma — just 20 miles south of SEATAC International Airport. EQC Fife is a favorite local casino with over 2,300 slots, 103 hotel rooms, and a 25,000 square foot multi-purpose conference center. Just three miles south from Fife is EQC Tacoma, boasting a contemporary and luxurious gaming floor with over 2,100 slots, more than 60 table games, 155 hotel rooms and suites, 6 dining venues, and a 1,800-seat event center.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=LA27113&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puyallup-tribe-of-indians-and-betmgm-establish-partnership-to-operate-sports-betting-at-emerald-queen-casino-in-washington-301391446.html

SOURCE BetMGM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA27113&Transmission_Id=202110040925PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA27113&DateId=20211004
