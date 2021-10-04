Logo
NEOGEN, FFA Announce 2022 Sponsorship Agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 4, 2021

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has renewed its sponsorship agreement with the National FFA that will support the organization's 2022 Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) Grants.

Under the terms of the agreement, NEOGEN will donate $2 to the National FFA Foundation for each bottle of Prozap® StandGuard® Pour-on horn fly and lice control solution that is sold from October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022, up to a total of $250,000. StandGuard Pour-on is a powerful, low-dose, and easy-to-use treatment that provides season-long lice control for beef cattle with one application.

"We are happy to continue our long-term support of the National FFA and their mission to develop the future leaders and educators of the agricultural industry," said John Adent, NEOGEN's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to be able to help fund $1,000 grants for students to begin or expand upon their supervised agricultural experiences as they explore the many facets of the industry."

"We are excited to once again have NEOGEN helping to support the development of young people in agriculture," said Molly Ball, President of the National FFA Foundation and Chief Marketing Officer of the National FFA Organization. "Their contribution to our SAE Grants will help to ensure the growth of our next generation of leaders."

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:

Katherine Goodpaster, Project Manager


517.372.9200, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE27739&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-ffa-announce-2022-sponsorship-agreement-301391756.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

