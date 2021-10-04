Consolidated Communications to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Oct. 28

Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 28 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 9 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.consolidated.com.

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 833-794-0898 and enter conference ID 9769405. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until Nov. 4 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 9769405.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

