The Lee® Brand Announces New Fall Campaign: LeeOriginals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Lee® Brand Announces New Fall Campaign: LeeOriginals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lee®, the iconic American denim and apparel brand, today announced a new advertising campaign – LeeOriginals (#leeoriginals). Produced in collaboration with preeminent photographer and creative director, Mark Seliger, this campaign celebrates the brand’s long-standing, trailblazing spirit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005573/en/

2021-059_Z_Quannah_Chasinghorse_Levi_Dylan_0020_R3.jpg

The Lee® Brand Announces New Fall Campaign: LeeOriginals (Photo: Business Wire)

Lee® has been part of iconic cultural moments and played a role in this country’s style narrative for generations. Inspired by the brand’s ongoing support of those who create their own path, the campaign was built in collaboration with game changers and originals. From the creative direction by Seliger to looks curated by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to the title track of ‘Strut’ by Lenny Kravitz, #leeoriginals celebrates and encourages those who push boundaries through creativity, ingenuity and hard work.

“This campaign embraces optimism, authenticity and tenacity - characteristics that are inherent to the Lee brand and shared with our consumers,” said Brigid Stevens, Senior Director of Marketing, Lee North America. “Originality has always driven innovation and fueled creativity, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Mark and Arianne. Their abilities to capture and celebrate the unique character and personality of each cast member reflects what has always made Lee original...the stories behind those who wear them.”

A cast of originals is featured including:

  • Quannah Chasinghorse
  • Levi Dylan
  • Annahstasia Enuke
  • Kenya Kinski-Jones
  • Haden McKenna
  • And more….

“Working together with Lee® was a perfect combination of modern and legacy,” said Mark Seliger, photographer and creative director. “We picked our cast because of who they are and their reflection of personality and style. The idea was to find a common thread in composition and let these amazing people take it from there.”

The digital-first campaign was placed by Lee’s media agency, Tinuiti, and will launch on streaming, YouTube and digital channels on October 4 as well as across Lee’s social media channels and e-commerce website. A curated out-of-home (OOH) experience in collaboration with creative agency Noble People will target specific creative neighborhoods – SoHo, Williamsburg and Bushwick – across New York City. For more information please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lee.com%2Foriginals.html.

About Lee®

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand. Lee's collections include a uniquely styled range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts and jackets for men, women, and boys. Founded by H.D. Lee and backed by nearly 130 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee's movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. For more information, please visit www.lee.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211004005573r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005573/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment