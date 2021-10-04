Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Credera Names Donal Smith UK Chief Client Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on cloud, data, engineering, transformation, and strategy, has named Donal Smith to the newly created position of Chief Client Officer for the UK market.

Smith will be responsible for amplifying the voice of the client and their needs within Credera, ensuring the firm's client-centric values and focus remains a core part of its strategy as it grows.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"Donal has worked with us for the past six years and has helped the business in many ways, including driving significant growth in our Energy and Commercial sector," said Chris Dean, Credera's CEO in the UK. "He is a great role model with a people-first mindset that fits Credera's culture perfectly. Under Donal's leadership we believe we will be able to grow our presence in the global market whilst retaining our boutique feel."

Smith is an experienced business leader, having led Credera's Energy and Commercial sector for the past three years. His professional background includes over 20 years of management consulting, with most of the last decade focused at the intersection of innovation, customer centricity and digital transformation. Most recently Smith has shaped and delivered cloud, data and workplace transformation programmes for some of the world's leading multinational organisations. Smith was also the UK sponsor of Credera's diversity, inclusion, equality and wellness group.

"I look forward to helping Credera continue to deliver extraordinary results for our clients and to help them evolve positively through structured innovation and tailored thought leadership. My goal is to ensure we are truly a global boutique: offering global scale but ensuring our clients continue to receive the responsive, flexible and attentive service associated with a smaller consultancy," said Smith. "Our commitment to our people, clients, and community is what makes Credera a great place to work, so I am thrilled to be able to shape the firm even further as CCO."

ABOUT CREDERA
Credera (credera.com) is a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, its more than 900 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for its clients. The firm's mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP
Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modelling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public, relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

favicon.png?sn=NY11261&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credera-names-donal-smith-uk-chief-client-officer-301391391.html

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11261&Transmission_Id=202110040915PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11261&DateId=20211004
