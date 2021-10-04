Logo
Xylem, Dragos Partner to Bring Cybersecurity Leadership to Water Utilities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading global water technology company, Xylem Inc., and Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced they have partnered to bring best-in-class industrial cybersecurity to critical infrastructure in the water sector.

The agreement will see Xylem and Dragos offering co-branded incident response and incident prevention services to Xylem’s water utility customers worldwide. The partnership brings water utilities the most experienced teams of digital water experts and industrial cybersecurity practitioners.

“We’re enthusiastic about bringing to water operators the combination of Xylem’s leadership in digital transformation, and Dragos’ world-class expertise in securing critical infrastructure,” said Nick Nedostup, Xylem’s chief information security officer. “Modernizing water infrastructure with digital technology delivers dramatic benefits – lowering costs and reducing both energy and emissions while also making communities more resilient in the face of climate change. And because water is so essential, water infrastructure deserves the very best security against cyber threats.”

“Achieving strong industrial cybersecurity in the water sector requires the whole-of-network view across water systems that our partnership with Xylem will bring to water utility customers worldwide,” said Troy Roberts, vice president of worldwide sales, Dragos Inc. “Dragos and Xylem share a commitment to enhancing the safety, availability, and resiliency of critical infrastructure in water and Xylem’s breadth and leadership in digital water solutions make them a natural partner to solve these customer challenges in water utilities worldwide.”

The Xylem-Dragos+Incident+Response+Service builds on Xylem’s robust product security framework, and works in conjunction with utilities’ existing security systems, providing an extra layer of protection. The partnership can also deliver both proactive threat hunting in addition to rapid response, increasing uptime and operational certainty. The service, available on a retainer basis, hardens industrial control systems to prevent incidents, rapidly responds to industrial intrusions, and reduces mean time to recovery.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Dragos

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

