REMINDER: 'Deep Dive into Capital Product Partners' (CPLP) Growth Strategy and Sector Outlook'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

REMINDER: 'Deep Dive into Capital Product Partners' (CPLP) Growth Strategy and Sector Outlook'

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Live Webinar
1x1 Discussion between CPLP CEO & Stifel Head of Maritime Research
on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 am ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar featuring a live one-on-one discussion between Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Product Partners and Mr. Ben Nolan, Head of Maritime Research at Stifel.

The focus of this in-depth discussion will be on three main verticals:

CPLP’s development, strategy, market positioning, competitive advantages and growth prospects. Capital Product Partners is positioned as a growth oriented maritime transportation MLP diversified across several industry sectors. The Partnership has implemented a number of transformational initiatives aimed to optimize growth and its operational and financial performance.

Furthermore, the speakers will examine the container and LNG markets, where CPLP is currently active, including supply and demand fundamentals, asset values and freight rates, orderbook and sectors outlook. Lastly, the discussion will also address critical issues surrounding the maritime industry.

COMPLIMENTARY REGISTRATION

The event can be accessed on the below link:

http://webinars.capitallink.com/2021/cplp/

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a 40-minute expert discussion, which will be followed by a Q&A. This webinar will be archived and available for replay upon registration.

Q&A SESSION- SUBMITTING QUESTIONS

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the special feature on the event page, or they can email them to [email protected].

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This webinar may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

ABOUT CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 18 vessels, including 12 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one Capesize bulk carrier and two LNG carriers.

For more information, please visit the company's website http://www.capitalpplp.com/

ABOUT CAPITAL LINK - DISCLAIMER

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor Relations and Media services to several listed companies, including companies mentioned in this webinar. Our webinars, including the one today, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

For more information, please email [email protected] or call +1 212 661-7566.

ti?nf=ODM2NzIwNiM0NDY3NjIwIzIwMjE0Mjc=
Capital-Link.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment