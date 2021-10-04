Cannabis Global Launches Research Program for Psychedelics Infusions for Foods and Beverages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has launched a new research initiative to develop methods to infuse food and beverage with psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin, psilocin, baeocystin, norbaeocystin, aeruginascin, among others, found in many species of mushrooms. A major component of the program will be the development of new ways to infuse both the psychedelic compounds and fungi components into products to both improve bioavailability and to mask the bitter tastes of the fungus and its components.

"It is an exciting time relative to psychedelics with California beginning to collect signatures toward placing a magic mushroom legalization measure on the 2022 ballot," commented Arman Tabatabei, chief executive of Cannabis Global. "This new research program will capitalize on our previous infusion research program where we developed several novel techniques for cannabinoids resulting in the filing of three non-provisional and six provisional patent applications."

Cannabis Global plans to locate a laboratory within a California jurisdiction that has passed municipal legislation that permits such research. The Company's efforts will be strictly for research purposes with the aim to develop techniques for infusions so that commercial activities could commence when legally permissible.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We believe legalization within California of certain psychedelic products is close at hand. It is our aim to leverage what we have learned relative to cannabis food/beverage infusion into a marketable set of technologies relative to psychedelics. It's our opinion that several of our techniques, in particular relating to our polymeric nanoparticle and emulsion infusions, will likely also apply to this potentially large future marketplace."

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking, and are the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel™ brand. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

