META Named 2021 Lux Innovator of the Year Award Winner

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Lux Research has chosen META as one of the first-ever Lux Innovator of the Year Award winners. The awards are part of the Lux Executive Summit 2021, Putting Sustainability at the Heart of Innovation.

META's winning submission, A Sustainable Solution for the Promise of 5G in Dense Urban Environments, was based on its collaboration with Sekisui Chemical to develop a transparent and flexible radio wave reflection film to improve the performance and coverage of high speed 5G and future 6G networks. These high-speed signals are highly directional, have reduced signal range, and are easily blocked by objects in the environment, such as buildings and trees. Deploying large numbers of small cells in dense urban areas to fill dead spots in network coverage raises costs and creates challenges for wireless carriers. META and Sekisui are working towards developing a passive, more sustainable solution, which consumes no power and is expected to cost-effectively address this problem.

"It is a great honor to be chosen by Lux Research for this award, especially since sustainability is one of META's core values," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "The solution we are developing with Sekisui is based on 100% recyclable materials, is transparent, and blends aesthetically into the urban environment. We can improve the everyday experience for network users both outside and within buildings and save energy by reducing the amount of hardware needed to provide good coverage."

"Lux Research selected Meta Materials as a 2021 Lux Innovator of the Year Award honoree for its Green 5G innovation. Earlier this year, META was able to form a strategic collaboration with Sekisui Chemical. Combining a special 2D metasurface nano-patterned layer provided by META with Sekisui's film processing technology, the new product is durable and transparent, yet diffusely reflects only radio waves, eliminating blind spots in communications. I would like to congratulate the team at Meta Materials who demonstrated breakthrough innovative thinking and best practices," stated Frank Brilliant, CEO at Lux Research.

In addition to dead spots created by dense urban architecture and outdoor obstacles, in-building penetration is also a challenge for the highest speed signals in the sub 6 GHz and millimeter wave ranges. META's NANOWEB® transparent metal mesh designs can be optimized to help signals penetrate exterior windows and the transparent film applied in interior locations is able to reflect signals at design-specific angles to reach throughout the building. More details are available at: metamaterial.com/industries/5g-communications/.

"We are grateful to see the META-Sekisui 5G reflector collaboration recognized for innovation by Lux Research," said Takashi Muramatsu, Executive Officer of Sekisui Chemical. "Together, we are developing a green 5G solution that uses no power, to improve network users' experience without spoiling the appearance of the urban environment."

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

