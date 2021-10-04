Logo
Carrier Expands Healthy Homes Offering in China with Launch of Kidde MOON Smart Home Devices

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier is expanding its Healthy Homes effort in China with the launch of its innovative Kidde MOON series of smart home devices. The new product line, which includes smoke detectors and gas, temperature, relative humidity, water leak and motion detectors, marks the company's entrance into China's growing residential, consumer smart home products segment. Together, the MOON devices offer an enhanced holistic home health experience and convenient monitoring, through connectivity to a mobile application. Carrier Global Corporation (

NYSE:CARR, Financial) is a leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Carrier_Kidde_MOON_event.jpg

In 2020, the people of China, the world's most populous country, more than doubled their amount of time spent on smart home/Internet of Things (IoT) devices compared to the prior year, according to a November 2020 report from iResearch Consulting Group. Additionally, urbanization trends and programs such as Smart Cities projects are fueling the growth of the China smart home market, which is predicted to reach US$ 48.2 billion by the year 2027, according to Market and Research.

"The data we're seeing indicates that adoption of smart home devices in China is growing exponentially," said Isis Wu, President, Global Home Safety, Carrier. "Simultaneously, the Ministry of Public Security is encouraging fire safety services to be integrated with cutting-edge technology and the State Council has issued relevant guides for smart fire safety renovation in older communities. This represents a critical growth potential for Carrier's Fire & Security segment but also a unique opportunity to fulfill Carrier's Healthy Homes mission of keeping more families safe and healthy."

Carrier's global Healthy Homes program offers a suite of targeted solutions that can improve the overall health of home and family, including offerings from Kidde, one of the world's leading manufacturers of fire safety products.

"With the pandemic, the time spent inside homes has increased as the home evolved into the office, gym, school and other uses. Health and safety in the home are more important than ever, and we have a significant opportunity to improve both by leveraging the power of digital technology to seamlessly integrate health and safety devices into modern human behaviors," said Wu.

For more information on Kidde MOON launch in China click here and be sure to visit Carrier's Healthy Homes program.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Ivanette Bonilla


561-329-8392


[email protected]

Carrier_Kidde_MOON_device.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE27922&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-expands-healthy-homes-offering-in-china-with-launch-of-kidde-moon-smart-home-devices-301391918.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE27922&Transmission_Id=202110041105PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE27922&DateId=20211004
