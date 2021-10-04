Logo
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Engages HSA Investments for UAE Expansion; HSA Investments to Facilitate Company's GCC and Africa Deal Flow

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has engaged HSA Investments of Abu Dhabi (HSA) to expand its reach throughout the Middle East region and Africa and to implement the Company's Plastic Conversion Network (PCN). Clean-Seas recently filed a patent for intellectual property protection of its PCN.CLEANVISION.jpg

Based in Abu Dhabi (capitol of United Arab Emirates (UAE)), HSA is a leading investment and consulting firm in the region that facilitates implementation of technologies designed to make a positive impact for environmental sustainability and a cleaner planet. Its portfolio includes companies involved in biofuels, agriculture, sustainable packaging, electric vehicles, and civil infrastructure sectors. Led by its Chairman Hatem Saeed Al Amoudi, HSA's reach extends throughout Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Clean-Seas has engaged HSA to assist with establishing a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean-Seas, Inc. in Abu Dhabi, ‘Clean-Seas Abu Dhabi,' to serve as its regional operating company. HSA will also assist with securing and negotiating permits, licenses, feedstock and offtake agreements with regulators and customers throughout the entire region.

"I have known Hatem for 14 years and value his insight and strategic guidance for doing business in the region," said Chris Percy, Clean Vision Corporation President. "Prior to Clean-Seas, we've done business together for many years, always with great success, and I couldn't be more delighted to work with him and his team on this potentially huge project that could span decades."

Clean-Seas and HSA are working together to produce a turnkey solution for waste remediation throughout the region. The output from the plastic and other waste conversion will produce environmentally friendly fuels and commodities to be sold to customers globally, along with supporting local agriculture/farming projects.

Commenting on HSA's Agreement with Clean-Seas, Mr. Al Amoudi, Chairman of HSA Investments, said, "After vetting the Clean-Seas project thoroughly with my team in Abu Dhabi, it was clear that Clean-Seas has a unique approach to solving the global waste-plastic problem. We are not immune to the effects of plastic waste here in the Gulf, so we must do our part to stem the tide of plastic flowing into the world's oceans. I'm excited to be part of this project and to take this pyrolysis technology to the next level."

Clean-Seas and HSA are in discussion with various countries and customers for its pyrolysis waste-to-energy technology solution, and environmentally friendly commodities offtake, and expects to formalize and announce the first of these new business relationships by the end of this year.

About Clean Vision Corporation
Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.
Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact
Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO
[email protected]

Investors
Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666573/Clean-Visions-Clean-Seas-Engages-HSA-Investments-for-UAE-Expansion-HSA-Investments-to-Facilitate-Companys-GCC-and-Africa-Deal-Flow

img.ashx?id=666573

