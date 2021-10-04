RooGold Closes First Tranche of Private Placement & Welcomes Strategic Investor Crescat Capital LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

RooGold Closes First Tranche of Private Placement & Welcomes Strategic Investor Crescat Capital LLC

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCD)(Frankfurt:5VHA) - RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") announces that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement, on a post-Consolidation basis, by issuing 10,530,000 Units at $0.25 per Unit and raising $2,632,500. Each Unit consists of a Common Share and a half (1/2) a Common Share Purchase Warrant, each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at $0.40 per Share for a two year period from Closing. The term of the Warrants is subject to an Accelerator Clause that the Issuer can elect to trigger if the Issuer's Share price trades above $0.50 for 30 consecutive trading days.

RooGold has also entered into a Strategic Shareholder Agreement with Crescat Capital LLC of Denver, Colorado. Crescat's Investment Team and its Geological and Technical Director will act as advisors to RooGold management when called upon. RooGold Shareholder Dr. Quinton Hennigh, through his role as Geological and Technical Director of Crescat, will be available to provide expertise regarding RooGold's exploration and development strategy and other geological and technical matters.

"We are pleased to welcome Crescat as a significant new shareholder of RooGold, along with our additional group of new stakeholders," commented Mike Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are very excited about the recent asset base we have acquired in New South Wales, Australia, and we believe that with hard work and perseverance, we will uncover some significant opportunities in the area. We hope to replicate other success stories which have been supported by Crescat and trailblazed by Dr. Hennigh over the past decade."

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives, and includes global macro, long/short, large cap and precious metals funds.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for phase 1 exploration of RooGold's Australian properties acquired from Southern Precious Metals Ltd. (see Aug. 19, 2021 news release), investor relations & marketing, as a reserve for exploration of its conditionally acquired Australian properties from RooGold Ltd, and Aussie Precious Metals Corp, and for working capital.

In connection with the Private Placement, Foundation Markets Inc., Echelon Wealth, Canaccord Genuity, PI Financial, Research Capital, and Gravitas Securities Inc. collectively received Finder's Fees of $166,200 and 664,800 Finders' Warrant, each Finder's Warrant entitling the holder to purchase a Common Share at $0.32 for a two year period. The term of the Finder's Warrants is subject to an Accelerator Clause that the Issuer can elect to trigger if RooGold's shares trade above $0.50 for 30 consecutive trading days.

The Units are subject to a statutory restricted trading period expiring on February 2nd, 2022.

About ROOGOLD

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of highly mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its acquisition of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which is home to 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry
T: 778-855-5001
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666338/RooGold-Closes-First-Tranche-of-Private-Placement-Welcomes-Strategic-Investor-Crescat-Capital-LLC

img.ashx?id=666338

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment