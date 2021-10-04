Logo
Georgia Power places focus on literacy during Georgia Pre-K Week

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Georgia Power has partnered with the nonprofit organization Voices for Georgia's Children for the eighth consecutive year to celebrate Pre-K Week across the state. Like 2020, this year will be completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

georgia_power_logo.jpg

Georgia's Pre-K program is administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and is also responsible for meeting the child care and early education needs of Georgia's children and their families.

Although virtual this year, elected officials including the Governor, business and community leaders, as well as Georgia Power representatives will read to students throughout the week virtually.

Last year, Georgia Power unveiled a new children's book, Look Now, Wonder, Wow, during Georgia Pre-K Week. The book is part of the company's Learning Power program; a statewide education initiative focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects and designed to bring energy education to the classroom. This year, students will also have the opportunity to hear Jabari Jumps, the official book for Georgia Pre-K Week.

"Reading programs such as Georgia Pre-K week help build the foundations for educated and driven students of today that become the bright minds of our state's workforce tomorrow," said Joseph Lillyblad, Georgia Power education and workforce development manager. "At Georgia Power, we are dedicated to improving and strengthening educational initiatives to help students from all background across the state build brighter futures."

Last year, Georgia Power education coordinators engaged with more than 6,600 Pre-K students to bring literacy and STEM activities to the classroom during the month of October.

"The past year underscored the importance of our children having a place during the day where they are safe, nurtured, and educated," said Dr. Erica Fener Sitkoff, Executive Director of Voices for Georgia's Children. "Georgia's Pre-K Program is the essence of this place for our state's four-year-olds."

Georgia Power's Learning Power Program
Georgia Power is in classrooms across the state all year long, not just during Pre-K Week. In fact, Georgia Power's Learning Power program has reached more than 900,000 students in grades Pre-K through High School since its inception in 2011. Through the program, education coordinators visit Georgia schools to present hands-on, STEM-related energy and energy efficiency lessons that reinforce Georgia Standards of Excellence and make students, educators and parents aware of energy and efficiency opportunities and careers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Learning Power is offering virtual lessons. For more information visit www.learningpower.org.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

favicon.png?sn=CL28156&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-places-focus-on-literacy-during-georgia-pre-k-week-301391989.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

