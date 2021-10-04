Logo
Tata Communications and Cisco Systems expand global strategic partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Onboards Cisco Meraki based Wi-Fi solutions and SD-WAN services into Tata Communications ecosystem

Enables easy, reliable, and secure IT infrastructure to deliver seamless experiences for enterprises

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021

MUMBAI, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, and Cisco Systems, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet, today announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership. This new agreement is between Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki to empower enterprises with simple and easy to deploy, manage, and analyse IT infrastructure for delivering anywhere, anytime access.

Cisco Meraki is onboarded within the Tata Communications ecosystem to offer a world-class suite of next-generation cloud-managed Wi-Fi services based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) services across various industries. The combined expertise ensures smoother lifecycle management and superior user experience to the enterprises' stakeholders with greater security, efficiency, and agility.

"Our recent Leading in a Digital-First World Report, basis a global survey of enterprises, reveals 91% businesses recognise they are not able to provide high-quality digital experiences for their stakeholders. We believe the converging LAN and WAN protocols with better wireless and software-defined technologies is imperative for enterprises' digital transformation journeys," said Genius Wong, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "We are happy to further enhance our offerings to enable enterprises as they manage the growing demand of their business transformation in the new paradigm."

"As organisations accelerate their migration to a hybrid cloud world, they're looking for solutions that maximise value, including more managed services. Meraki's award-winning cloud architecture and ease of management, combined with Tata Communications managed services capabilities and reach, will help create new services with more network visibility and remote troubleshooting for deployments of any size," said Jason W. Gallo, Vice President, Cisco Global Partner Sales.

The combined power of Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki enables enterprises to offer customised and enhanced end-user experiences such as guest Wi-Fi authentication services and location-based analytics across sectors including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality, amongst others.

The partnership between Tata Communications and Cisco Systems facilitates end-to-end management of the enterprise network through a single pane of glass, offering greater mobility and centralised control of an enterprise's IT environment. With a smaller device footprint, the solution is scalable and provides greater flexibility to users. Enterprises will now be better positioned to provide an enhanced experience to their stakeholder ecosystem across employees, customers, suppliers, and partners.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The+Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com%2Fgo%2Ftrademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. Its Tier-1 IP network, wholly-owned subsea fibre backbone and consortium cables' global network carries ~30% of the world's internet routes. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2021 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

favicon.png?sn=LN28038&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-communications-and-cisco-systems-expand-global-strategic-partnership-301391967.html

SOURCE Tata Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN28038&Transmission_Id=202110041202PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN28038&DateId=20211004
