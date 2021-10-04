Logo
AEP Energy Partners Seeks Solar, Wind and Battery Storage Projects in PJM

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, seeks proposals for off-take from new solar, off-take from new/repowered wind facilities and build-own-transfer of stand-alone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) located in the PJM service region to support the company's growing retail and wholesale load.

AEPEP is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for solar, wind facilities (including incremental power from repowering), and BESS that begin operation between 2022 and 2024.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Proposal packages are due no later than 12 p.m. EST, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and should be submitted by e-mail to [email protected]. Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at http://aep.com/rfp or by calling Ben Duckworth at (614) 583-7453.

AEP Energy, doing business as AEP Energy Partners is a leading provider of wholesale energy supply that enables customers to achieve their energy goals. AEP Energy is an affiliate and subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP). AEP Energy, and its affiliates, deliver a wide array of innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. As a competitive retail and wholesale electricity and natural gas supplier, AEP Energy serves over 700,000 residential and business customers in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. As one of the largest wholesale suppliers in the country, AEP Energy also specializes in offering customized wholesale power supply products based on the specific needs of our customers' electric systems within ERCOT, MISO, PJM and SPP. AEP Energy also sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers. With a commitment to a clean energy future, AEP Energy and its affiliates currently own over 1,900 megawatts of wind, solar and energy storage on both a utility scale and distributed scale basis. Solving energy problems for customers, AEP Energy and its affiliates own and operate over 90 behind-the-meter projects in 26 different states and has an active development pipeline across the U.S. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California, AEP Energy takes pride in making it easy for customers and partners to buy, manage and use energy. For more information, visit https://www.aeponsitepartners.com/.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

American_Electric_Power_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL28044&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-energy-partners-seeks-solar-wind-and-battery-storage-projects-in-pjm-301391975.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL28044&Transmission_Id=202110041222PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL28044&DateId=20211004
