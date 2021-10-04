Logo
ALYI Expects To Launch Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today revealed the company has entered discussions anticipated to result in a business agreement by year end resulting in the development of a sustainable electricity production facility in Africa. The sustainable electricity production facility is one component of ALYI's overall, comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem strategy.

ALYI has recently announced that it expects to generate its first revenue this year from the sale of electric vehicles. Specifically, ALYI intends to generate $2 million by year end from the sale of electric motorcycles.

ALYI management repeatedly emphasizes that the electric vehicles are just the tip of an overall electric vehicle ecosystem. ALYI has recently published an overview of its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy covering both the design and production of electric vehicles and the array of impacts and considerations necessary for electric vehicles to replace combustion engine powered transportation to include the increased production of electricity:

ALYI – Understanding The Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem Behind The EV Company

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he believes electricity production must double to facilitate the full adoption of electric vehicles in the United States.

Barron's - Tesla's Musk Says U.S. Electricity Production Needs to Double to Power Transition to EV Vehicles

ALYI is launching its electric vehicle ecosystem in Africa where the transportation market is far from saturated and the opportunity exists to introduce consumers to a transportation solution for the first time, rather than convincing them to exchange one mode of transportation for another.

Africa and the rest of the world's developing economic regions where ALYI will go next, provide a technology leapfrog opportunity. The United States and other economically developed regions are resistant to innovation when the innovation requires replacing an existing solution. Purveyors in developed economic regions are resistant to spending money on an innovation that may produce a superior solution, when a passable and profitable solution is already in place, and consumers are resistant to adopting any change in their daily routine.

ALYI believes the best opportunity for electric transportation innovation resides in the developing economic regions of the world.

ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering democratized participation in the electric vehicle ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit:

http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com
Alternet Systems, Inc.
Contact: Randell Torno
[email protected]
+1-800-713-0297

favicon.png?sn=LN28088&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-expects-to-launch-electricity-production-initiative-to-power-ev-growth-301391976.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN28088&Transmission_Id=202110041224PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN28088&DateId=20211004
