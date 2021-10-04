Penobscot Wealth Management Buys iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Werner Enterprises Inc, Ingredion Inc, Carnival Corp

New Purchases: IEUR, VHT, VTI, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Werner Enterprises Inc, Ingredion Inc, Carnival Corp, Thor Industries Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penobscot Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Penobscot Wealth Management owns 51 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 246,252 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 232,478 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 103,478 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 69,198 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 62,729 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 63,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $247.16 and $265.84, with an estimated average price of $256.51. The stock is now traded at around $243.162400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 7,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $221.079500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 128.95%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $138.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 20,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 19,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 47.85%. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 10,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 45.87%. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 34,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $105.7 and $127.44, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 11,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 2,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.