Penobscot Wealth Management Buys iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Werner Enterprises Inc, Ingredion Inc, Carnival Corp

- New Purchases: IEUR, VHT, VTI, VXUS,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SPLG, VCIT, VEA, CWB, VNQI, ALK, MU, VWO, ICLN, LEA, VZ, VFH, CTSH, ARKK, BND, EA, VCSH, SHYG,
- Reduced Positions: WERN, INGR, CCL, VNQ, THO, SPSM, VIAC, EFAV, SPMD, MUB, MSFT, ETN, VB, RPG, VO,
- Sold Out: IAGG, PXH, SPEM,
For the details of PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penobscot+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 246,252 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 232,478 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 103,478 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 69,198 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 62,729 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 63,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $247.16 and $265.84, with an estimated average price of $256.51. The stock is now traded at around $243.162400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 7,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $221.079500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Penobscot Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 128.95%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $138.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 20,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)
Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.74.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.Reduced: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 19,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 47.85%. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 10,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 45.87%. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 34,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $105.7 and $127.44, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 11,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Penobscot Wealth Management reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Penobscot Wealth Management still held 2,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment