Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys GLOBAL X FDS, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Smithbridge Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys GLOBAL X FDS, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithbridge+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,236 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,907 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,707 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  4. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 41,514 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 105,683 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SNSR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $36.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 53,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 73,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (DRIV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 65,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95. The stock is now traded at around $291.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.36%. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $429.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc still held 17,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
