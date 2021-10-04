Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys GLOBAL X FDS, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: SNSR, PAVE, LIT, DRIV, XLV, ROK, HD, GNLN, GNUS,
- Added Positions: SCHE, GS, QCOM, PEP, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, AMLP, SCHG, SCHM, SCHF, SYK, TGT, AMZN, VEA, CNI, VOOG, VBK, DLS, INTF, HDV, FDL, SLB, GOOGL, EW, CVS, BKNG, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IJR, VLO, AAPL, ACN, NKE, NVO, JNJ, MMM, INTC, MDT, PG, GD, HON, TROW, WSM, GOOG, IJH, ALL, IYW, AJG, UNH, AMGN, AFL, KMB, EXR, KMI, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: XLE, EEM,
For the details of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithbridge+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,236 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,907 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,707 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 41,514 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 105,683 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $36.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 53,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 73,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (DRIV)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 65,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95. The stock is now traded at around $291.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.36%. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $429.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc still held 17,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.
