Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys GLOBAL X FDS, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys GLOBAL X FDS, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,236 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,907 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,707 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 41,514 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 105,683 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $36.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 53,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 73,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 65,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95. The stock is now traded at around $291.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.36%. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $429.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc still held 17,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.