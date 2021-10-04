Confluence Investment Management Llc Buys Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, iShares Gold Trust, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Linde PLC, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: IAU, IBDR, MLN, IBDT, KDP, IBDS, IBTE, BSCP, EMXC, IBTG, IBDU, IBDP, MRTN, IBTB, IBMQ, IBMM, IBMP, RVNU, IBML, IBMO, IBMN, IBTD, IGSB, BSMU, BSMT, IBTH, NLY, EWUS, PFX, TRIN, MMYT,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, iShares Gold Trust, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Long Muni ETF, sells Linde PLC, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Hexagon AB, Morningstar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Confluence Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Confluence Investment Management Llc owns 297 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Diageo PLC (DEO) - 871,356 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,065,583 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 553,377 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,389,407 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 2,851,888 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 625,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.496700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 708,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 750,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $28.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.701800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 487,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 367,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.970100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 428,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 65.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,718,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 67.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.9 and $108.7, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 406,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $69.55, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 125,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 98.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 95,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 54.22%. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $77.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 65,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 94.18%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.28 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $70.86.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.77.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $85.27 and $106.4, with an estimated average price of $95.37.

Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.