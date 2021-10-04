Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells 1st Source Corp, First Merchants Corp, General Mills Inc

- New Purchases: CRM, ADI, LH, DHR, LKFN, PAYX, THO, CRDE, ET,
- Added Positions: XLK, PYPL, NVDA, CSX, ANTM, AMZN, NSC, ETN, SYY, AEP, EMR, MMM, BRK.B, HON, PFE, GOOG, HD, MRK, TSLA, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: SRCE, AAPL, LLY, FISV, NKE, MSFT, FB, GOOGL, COST, BLL, VZ, JPM, PEP, PRU, ORCL, BLK, AFL, BEN, NEE, GD, PG, TJX, V, MCD, CVS, IBM, AXP, QCOM, SYK, CSCO, HBNC, T, MET, WFC, ITW, BA, EXC, KO, GILD, BMY, MDT, XOM, DE, ZBH, CVX, WMT, LMT, APD, WBA, USB, CAT, GWW, TGT, SBUX, O, CTSH, INTC, ICE, ABBV,
- Sold Out: FRME, GIS, IAU, MO, UNH, CL, MXIM, GLD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,109 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 77,395 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,867 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,455 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $275.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 842 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Ethanol LLC (CRDE)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Cardinal Ethanol LLC. The purchase prices were between $7230 and $7230, with an estimated average price of $7230. The stock is now traded at around $7230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 130.81%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $147.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 61.20%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $252.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in CSX Corp by 234.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $370.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $248.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $40.66.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.
