Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells 1st Source Corp, First Merchants Corp, General Mills Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells 1st Source Corp, First Merchants Corp, General Mills Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CSX Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells 1st Source Corp, First Merchants Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q3, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 101 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indiana+trust+%26+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,109 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
  2. Ball Corp (BLL) - 77,395 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,867 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,455 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $275.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Ethanol LLC (CRDE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Cardinal Ethanol LLC. The purchase prices were between $7230 and $7230, with an estimated average price of $7230. The stock is now traded at around $7230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 130.81%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $147.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 61.20%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $252.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in CSX Corp by 234.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $370.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $248.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. Also check out:

1. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider