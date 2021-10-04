Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells 1st Source Corp, First Merchants Corp, General Mills Inc

New Purchases: CRM, ADI, LH, DHR, LKFN, PAYX, THO, CRDE, ET,

Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CSX Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells 1st Source Corp, First Merchants Corp, General Mills Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q3, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 101 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,109 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01% Ball Corp (BLL) - 77,395 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,867 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,455 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $275.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Cardinal Ethanol LLC. The purchase prices were between $7230 and $7230, with an estimated average price of $7230. The stock is now traded at around $7230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 130.81%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $147.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 61.20%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $252.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in CSX Corp by 234.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $370.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $248.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.