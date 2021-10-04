Logo
Boyd Gaming to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on October 26

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s third-quarter 2021 results will take place on Tuesday, October 26, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call number is (844) 200-6205, or +1-929-526-1599 for international callers. The conference call passcode is 239894. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call will also be available via the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.boydgaming.com or https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F204020985.

Following the call’s completion, a replay will be available by dialing (866) 813-9403 (+44 204 525 0658 for international callers) on Tuesday, October 26 after the conclusion of the call, and continuing through Tuesday, November 2. The conference number for the replay will be261959. The replay will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation’s leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

