Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Hyzon Motors, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon" or "the Company") ( HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) investors that acquired securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that Hyzon throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon had misrepresented the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon failed to deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

