PeopleScout Named a Leader on HRO Today's 2021 RPO Baker's Dozen

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Buyers also rank PeopleScout as a Leader in Healthcare RPO

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been recognized as a leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions on HRO Today's annual RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. In addition to being named a leader overall, PeopleScout was ranked a leader in healthcare RPO solutions.

PeopleScout_Logo.jpg

"PeopleScout has once again proven its industry expertise and superior customer service, earning its place as a leader on this year's RPO Baker's Dozen list," said Elliot Clark, CEO and Chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "As organizations continue to navigate the pandemic and unprecedented hiring challenges, PeopleScout remains a top choice for RPO partnership in the industry."

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen rankings are determined through a survey of current buyers of RPO services. The annual Baker's Dozen list ranks the top 13 RPO providers globally as well as the top RPO providers that service the healthcare industry. Providers are evaluated on three sub-categories: breadth of service, size of deal and quality of service.

"We are proud to again be named a Leader on the annual RPO Baker's Dozen list," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "Our commitment is to find and engage the talent our clients need, when they need it, and we thank our valued clients for trusting in us to do just that—especially during a hiring period as challenging as the one we are facing today. We are honored to also be named a Leader on the Healthcare RPO list and will continue to provide best-in-class service to this essential industry throughout the pandemic and beyond."

PeopleScout continues to evolve its talent solutions for the future. The company is uniquely positioned to provide innovative solutions across the total workforce spectrum, with strong rankings on the RPO Baker's Dozen list, as well as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen lists. Earlier this year, PeopleScout was also named an RPO Leader by Everest Group and the largest RPO provider in North America for the second year in a row.

Learn more about the 2021 RPO Baker's Dozen on the HRO Today Magazine website.

About PeopleScout
PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (

NYSE:TBI, Financial) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights.Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:
Sarah Katz Candelario
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
[email protected]
312-915-5544

favicon.png?sn=CG28072&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplescout-named-a-leader-on-hro-todays-2021-rpo-bakers-dozen-301392046.html

SOURCE PeopleScout

