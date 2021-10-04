Carl Icahn Leans Into Icahn Enterprises Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Carl Icahn Leans Into Icahn Enterprises Holding

Guru's top position continues to grow

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Oct 04, 2021

Summary

  • Holding maintains decade-long stay at the top of the portfolio.
Article's Main Image

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed another addition to his Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial) holding according to GuruFocus’ Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Icahn is known for taking activist positions in undervalued, struggling companies and working with management in order to improve profitability as well as unlock value for shareholders. He seeks to avoid consensus thinking and believes the momentum with trends will always fall apart.

On Sept. 29, Icahn purchased an additional 9.47 million Icahn Enterprises (

IEP, Financial) shares to boost the holding by 3.99%. On the day of the transaction, the shares traded at an average price of $49.90. Overall, the purchase had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates Icahn's total loss on the holding has slimmed to 1.2%.

1445062347935715328.png

Icahn Enterprises is a provider of diversified business services in the United States. The company operates its business through varied segments, which include Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Pharma and Home Fashion. Among these, the energy segment derives maximum revenue from the company. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

As of Oct. 4, the stock was trading at $52.95 per share with a market cap of $13.99 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a fair value rating.

1445063927154085888.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 4 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued for new long-term debt, a declining gross margin, declining revenue per share and an Altman Z-Score placing the company in the distress column. Despite the debt warning sign, the company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 1.62 ranks better than 71.85% of industry competitors.

1445066392406593536.png

Icahn maintains 93.42% of shares outstanding of Icahn Enterprises (

IEP, Financial). Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) is currently the only other guru shareholder with 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Portfolio overview

Icahn’s portfolio contains 17 stocks with no new holdings. It was valued at $24.29 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 4%. Top holdings include Icahn Enterprises, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (

OXY, Financial), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG, Financial), CVR Energy Inc. (CVI, Financial) and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL, Financial).

1445067966046539776.png

The top sectors represented in his portfolio are industrials (59.99%), energy (18.13%) and technology (7.61%).

1445068283584712704.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment