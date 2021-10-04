MGM Resorts International Celebrates with the LGBTQ+ Community as a Sponsor of the 24th Annual Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will return for the 15th consecutive year as a sponsor of the 24th Annual PRIDE Parade to be held on Friday, October 8 in downtown Las Vegas. The celebration – which is the largest annual LGBTQ+ event in Las Vegas – is hosted by The Southern Nevada Association of PRIDE, Inc. (SNAPI). Events will take place through October 10. The theme this year is "Together Again," a nod to last year's parade being completely virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a sponsor of the annual PRIDE parade since 2003, MGM Resorts International continues to be a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. MGM Resorts employees are expected to celebrate and march with the float created by MGM Resorts Event Productions.

"We are honored to come back together this year to celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community," said Tony Gladney, Vice President of National Diversity Relations at MGM Resorts International. "As we look forward to a more diverse and inclusive future, we also will continue to align with the needs and priorities of the communities where we operate. We do better together, and the Las Vegas PRIDE parade is the perfect example of that fact."

MGM Resorts has been a pioneering supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the company's leadership as the first company in the gaming and hospitality industry to offer same-sex health benefits to employees in 2004; as the first company to provide same-sex commitment ceremonies at its chapels; as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ human rights; and as a significant supporter of nonprofit organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, the company expanded its supplier and construction diversity programs to include LGBTQ+-owned firms in 2011. Earlier this year, the Human Rights Campaign named MGM Resorts one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" receiving a perfect score of 100 for the tenth consecutive year.

The parade pre-show begins at the main stage at 6 p.m. followed by the parade at 7 p.m. The parade route begins at Gass Avenue. and heads north along 4th Street to Ogden Avenue. The main stage is located at the intersection of 4th Street & Bridger Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas.

For more information about Las Vegas PRIDE, please visit https://lasvegaspride.org/.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

[email protected]

702-690-8358

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-celebrates-with-the-lgbtq-community-as-a-sponsor-of-the-24th-annual-las-vegas-pride-night-parade-301392120.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International