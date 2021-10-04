Logo
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance Company

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Meryl Golden has been elected President of Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"), its operating insurance subsidiary. In this new role, Meryl will manage all aspects of the insurance company including product management, actuarial, operations, legal, regulatory affairs, human resources, claims and information technology.

"Meryl has been Chief Operating Officer of KICO for the last two years and has done a terrific job moving the company forward on a variety of initiatives" said Barry Goldstein, KINS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Her expertise, insight and energy have had a profound and positive effect on the company. The Board and I have complete confidence in Meryl and the team she has built to lead the company."

"I am excited and honored to be in this expanded leadership role." said Ms. Golden. "I remain focused and committed to the success of the company."

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under "Factors That May Affect Future Results and Financial Condition" and Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Amanda M. Goldstein
Investor Relations Director
(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666705/Kingstone-Companies-Announces-the-Election-of-Meryl-Golden-as-President-of-Kingstone-Insurance-Company

