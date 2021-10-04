Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company ( “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880 Passcode: 36341506 Replay: 1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059 Passcode: 55208290 Available through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Live Webcast: www.lamar.com Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com Available through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

Director of Investor Relations

(225) 926-1000

[email protected]



