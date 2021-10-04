Logo
Vesta Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 4, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the third quarter results of 2021.

The call will take place:

Thursday, October 21, 2021
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003
International, toll: +1-201-493-6725
Mexico, toll-free: 01 800 522 0034

If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 5 minutes before the call

Call replay will be available starting October 21 until November 4 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921
International, toll: +1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13723752

Vesta's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.

Investor Relations Contact in Mexico:

Juan Sottil, CFO
[email protected]
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 133

Fernanda Bettinger, IRO
[email protected]
[email protected]
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 163

In New York:

Barbara Cano
[email protected]
Tel: +1 646-452-2334

About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of June 30, 2021, Vesta owned 189 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.6 million ft2 (2.93 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

favicon.png?sn=NY28399&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301392143.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

