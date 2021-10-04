Logo
Republic Services Opens Industry's First Technical Institute

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Next Generation Trade School Provides High-Tech Education & Student Compensation

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2021

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today unveiled its Technical Institute, the industry's first-ever diesel technician training program. As the need for skilled workers continues to increase, this investment offers best-in-class training, fully compensating students during the 12-week program. Graduates will immediately begin full-time work, joining Republic's 35,000 employees at one of its 180 local business units. The state-of-the-art, 76,000 sq. ft. facility is located in Dallas.

Republic_Services_Tech_Institute___ribbon.jpg

The training program was developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and Lincoln Tech, the leader in post-secondary education for auto, diesel, and skilled trades, to address the national diesel tech shortage. The program also features life skills training that is designed to support leadership development, inclusion and diversity, and overall student wellness. This comprehensive approach is a unique differentiator that will further engage students in their training and position them for success in their personal lives.

"The Republic Services Tech Institute is an investment in our people; further demonstrating our commitment to being the place where the best people come to work," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to welcoming these new graduates as they contribute to our highly trained workforce."

Republic Services covers all costs, including tuition, travel, and lodging during the training for those who qualify – and participants are compensated throughout the duration of the program. Following the 12-week program, graduates will be offered full-time technician positions in one of the 45 states in which Republic operates, performing ongoing maintenance and critical repairs. Graduates will receive a competitive salary and health insurance benefits, 401(k) benefits and paid time off.

In its mission to support an inclusive and diverse workforce, Republic is targeting a candidate pool that includes veterans looking to re-enter the civilian workforce, recent high school graduates and individuals from underserved areas.

"Our country is facing a severe shortage of skilled technicians which has only worsened as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Lincoln Tech President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Shaw. "As a leader in career training for 75 years, Lincoln Tech is excited to partner with Republic Services in addressing the skills gap through this comprehensive hands-on diesel training program. In order to compete and grow, companies across the nation will need to become more involved in the development of their workforce and Republic Services is clearly demonstrating its leadership and commitment in this area."

To learn more about the Technical Institute or to begin the application process please visit https://www.republicservices.com/tech-institute

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

Republic_Services_Tech_Institute___student.jpg

Republic_Services_Tech_Institute___truck.jpg

Republic_Services_tagline_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28427&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-opens-industrys-first-technical-institute-301392189.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28427&Transmission_Id=202110041545PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28427&DateId=20211004
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

