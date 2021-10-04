5 Outperforming Retailers to Consider Ahead of the Holidays

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Outperforming Retailers to Consider Ahead of the Holidays

Amazon has begun offering Black Friday deals over a month in advance

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 04, 2021

Summary

  • These companies are undervalued and have outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 15% over the past year.
Article's Main Image

With supply chain disruptions and lower traffic in physical brick-and-mortar stores affecting sales for major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBB), investors may have cause for concern heading into the holiday season.

Additionally, e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial) has begun offering Black Friday deals over a month in advance and is encouraging consumers to get their shopping done early before demand picks up and popular items become unavailable.

Despite the uncertain environment, however, value opportunities could be found among retail companies that are outperforming the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. As of Oct. 4, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found several stocks that with a market cap over $5 billion that had a higher return relative to the index for the period. It also looked at stocks with price-earnings ratios below 14 and predictability ranks of at least one out of five stars.

Based on these criteria, retail stocks that outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 15% over the past 12 months are Bath & Body Works Inc. (

BBWI, Financial), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM, Financial), Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS, Financial), Tapestry Inc. (TPR, Financial) and Kohl’s Corp. (KSS, Financial). The S&P 500 Index has gained more than 25% over the same period.

Bath & Body Works

Having climbed nearly 140% over the past year, Bath & Body Works (

BBWI, Financial) has a $69.51 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $649.94 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-book ratio of 4.59 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

1445051620021768192.png

The GF Value Line indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

1445052057047273472.png

Formerly known as L Brands, the Columbus, Ohio-based company, which sells bath, beauty and home fragrance products, changed its name to Bath & Body Works on Aug. 2 following the spinoff of lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret & Co. (

VSCO, Financial).

GuruFocus rated Bath & Body Works’ financial strength 4 out of 10 and its profitability 7 out of 10. It has a one-star predictability rank. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Bath & Body Works,

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 9.92% of outstanding shares. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions.

Williams-Sonoma

With a gain of over 50% year to date, Williams-Sonoma has a market cap of $12.72 billion; its shares were trading around $172.32 on Mondaywith a price-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-book ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

1445059641355538432.png

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1445060102171136000.png

The retailer, which is headquartered in San Francisco, sells a variety of kitchen ware and home furnishings.

Williams-Sonoma’s financial strength was rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Its profitability fared even better with a 9 out of 10 rating. The company has a perfect five-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return, on average, 12.1% annually.

With a 0.37% holding,

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Advancing nearly 100% over the past year, Dick’s Sporting Goods (

DKS, Financial) has a $10.67 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $120.26 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 3.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

1445088574557917184.png

Based on the GF Value, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued currently.

1445092697927847936.png

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based retailer sells a wide array of sports gear, equipment, apparel and footwear.

GuruFocus rated Dick’s Sporting Goods’ financial strength 6 out of 10 and its profitability 8 out of 10. It also has a five-star predictability rank.

Simons’ firm has the largest position with 0.52% of its outstanding shares. Heebner,

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Hussman, Jones, Greenblatt, Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) are also shareholders.

Tapestry

Up 135.17% from a year ago, shares of Tapestry (

TPR, Financial) were trading around $37.98 on Monday with a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-book ratio of 3.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

1445097632077713408.png

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is currently modestly overvalued.

1445098704636743680.png

The luxury goods retailer headquartered in New York owns fashion brands like Kate Spade, Coach and Stuart Weitzman.

Tapestry’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Its financial strength fared slightly better with a 7 out of 10 rating. It has a low predictability rank, however, of one star.

Of the gurus invested in Tapestry, Pioneer Investments has the largest holding with 0.17% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio), Greenblatt, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio), Ainslie, Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

Kohl’s

Climbing 63.76% over the past year, Kohl’s (

KSS, Financial) has a $7.37 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $48.94 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 1.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

1445105597153284096.png

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

1445105895582208000.png

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company operates a chain of department stores across the U.S.

GuruFocus rated Kohl’s financial strength 5 out of 10, while its profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating. The company also has a one-star predictability rank.

With a 1.67% stake, the

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder. David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), Cohen, Simons’ firm, Grantham, Snow, Hussman, Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio) and Jones also have positions in Kohl’s.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment