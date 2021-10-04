DermTech Announces New Appointment of L'Oréal USA Leader Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy to its Board of Directors

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the appointment of Nathalie Gerschtein Keraudy, President of the Consumer Products Division of L’Oréal, to its board of directors.

“Nathalie has tremendous experience in building brands that consumers, clinicians, and the world recognize and trust,” said Matt Posard, the Chairman of DermTech’s board of directors. “Her unique and diverse perspectives will complement our efforts to make DermTech the trusted brand for genomic products that transform dermatologic care.”

Nathalie’s experience includes 20 years at L’Oréal—the world’s leading beauty company with a unique portfolio of 35 diverse brands, among which L’Oreal Paris, Skinceuticals and Kiehl’s Since 1851—in roles of progressive leadership responsibility across Europe, Asia, and America. In Nathalie’s current role as president of the largest division in L’Oréal Group’s top subsidiary, Nathalie is responsible for accelerating growth, innovation, and sustainable practices across its mass market portfolio of brands and product categories, from skin care and makeup to hair care and color. This extensive portfolio includes some of the most trusted and iconic brands including L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, and NYX Professional Makeup, in addition to Essie, Thayer’s Natural Remedies, Carol’s Daughter, and Softsheen-Carson.

Under Nathalie’s leadership, the consumer products division generates over $4.5 billion1 in U.S. retail sales annually. She leads a team of thousands of employees and remains committed to building a dynamic and inclusive culture.

“I’m honored to join the DermTech board of directors, not only because of the innovative and life-saving work I see the company doing, but also because we share a common mission – to transform and democratize skincare for all,” said Ms. Gerschtein Keraudy. “As part of my work with L’Oreal USA, I lead thousands of diverse and talented team members across the country who share my belief that high-quality and high-performing skincare can truly change lives for the better. I look forward to working with DermTech leadership to lead the genomic revolution in skin health.”

Nathalie graduated from HEC School of Management in Paris and received a Master of Business Administration with a focus in Corporate Strategy from London Business School. She also completed executive coursework at INSEAD’s senior executive leadership program.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customized drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost‑effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1 according to Nielsen/Profitero/Rakuten.

