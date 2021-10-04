PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") ( PNNT) announced that it will report results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will also host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (800) 263-0877 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (646) 828-8143. All callers should reference conference ID #1121877 or PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay of the call will be available through December 2, 2021, by calling toll-free (888) 203-1112. International callers please dial (719) 457-0820. For all phone replays, please reference conference ID #1121877.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $5.2 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:

Richard Cheung

PennantPark Investment Corporation

(212) 905-1000

www.pennantpark.com