Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market, today announced that financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 will be released after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 11th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question and answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 877-407-8289 (or 201-689-8341 for international callers) and provide access code 13723897. Participants should ask for the Apyx Medical Corporation Call. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and at:

https%3A%2F%2F78449.themediaframe.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Fapyx%2Fmediaframe%2F46871%2Findexl.html.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call through May 21, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the replay access code: 13723897. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma® system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005847/en/

