AudioEye Launches the AudioEye A11iance Community, an Initiative Built to Ensure Authentic Web Experiences to Those With Disabilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AudioEye Launches the AudioEye A11iance Community, an Initiative Built to Ensure Authentic Web Experiences to Those With Disabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today unveiled the AudioEye A11iance, a community-based initiative that brings people with disabilities to the forefront of the product development and quality assurance process, allowing AudioEye to further its mission to create equal access for all.

audioeye_logo_Logo.jpg

Many people with disabilities rely on the web for employment, education, e-commerce, and entertainment to maintain their independence. AudioEye's technology interprets billions of data points to observe common patterns and trends of inaccessibility that negatively impact these experiences. The majority are resolved by automatic remediations that occur live during the browsing experience. The alliance's creation ensures that these algorithms are backed by a human element, getting the perspective of those who rely on assistive technology and adaptive strategies to navigate websites in their everyday lives. By including this feedback in the development process, AudioEye can continue to build the best solutions that allow people with disabilities to navigate the web naturally.

"The field of digital accessibility continues to advance at a rapid rate, and now more than ever, it's crucial to ensure that the products we are developing work for the community that we are here to serve," said Dominic Varacalli, COO of AudioEye. "We're proud to announce the launch of the AudioEye A11iance, which will provide income opportunities to people with disabilities and allow them to make key contributions to our product roadmap so that we can continue to deliver top experiences to our clients."

The community members have been supportive of this mission. "I had an amazing moderated experience and felt welcomed and listened to. I know my feedback is valuable to the team," said Justin, an AudioEye A11iance member who uses NVDA screen reading technology. "I hope to work further on any projects such as this one, as I enjoy making web experiences inclusive and accessible to all. AudioEye is accessibility through a different mindset."

This announcement was made at M-Enabling, an event geared towards promoting accessible technologies and environments. At the event, Varacalli also co-led a critical discussion on the contributions of technology in digital accessibility, alongside Anil Lewis, Director of Advocacy and Policy for the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), and Mike Paciello, prominent accessibility advocate and founder of WebABLE. That conversation will continue on October 14, as AudioEye will again join the NFB at an exclusive round table intended to advance the discussion of accessibility between the federation and respected technologists.

"It was great to be a part of this important discussion between two thoughtful organizations," said Paciello. "The approach of technology and how it impacts people with disabilities is critical to get right and will have a lasting effect on the community. I'm glad I can continue to help move the dialogue forward."

"2020 was a year that forced massive adoption of online behaviors in a hurry," said Varacalli. "Now is the time to have critical conversations surrounding the role of technology in making the web accessible and enhancing the digital experience for people with disabilities. 97% of the internet is still not accessible, and creating an understanding between ourselves and the key members of the disabled community will allow us all to cut that number down at a much faster pace."

About AudioEye
AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise, and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators build accessible content and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye helps identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the-loop machine learning accessibility remediations without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:
Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman
AudioEye, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Gateway
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

favicon.png?sn=LA28431&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-launches-the-audioeye-a11iance-community-an-initiative-built-to-ensure-authentic-web-experiences-to-those-with-disabilities-301392218.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28431&Transmission_Id=202110041609PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28431&DateId=20211004
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment