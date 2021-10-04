RE/MAX Rises Four Spots in Franchise Times' Top 400 Coming in at No. 12

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

RE/MAX Rises Four Spots in Franchise Times' Top 400 Coming in at No. 12

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

For the 13th straight year, RE/MAX is recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand in the prestigious ranking

PR Newswire

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, was recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand for the 13th year in a row in the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 survey. Previously named the Franchise Times Top 200+® ranking, this year, the annual survey named more of the largest franchise systems in the United States, ranked by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance, to the respected list. Systemwide sales is defined as the total sales for both franchise and company units.

REMAX_balloon_large.jpg

"Ranking as the leading real estate franchise brand in this survey, and being listed among the top 15 brands overall, reaffirms the quality of our agents and brokers and the impact they have in their communities," says RE/MAX President Nick Bailey. "Helping business owners change their lives, and the lives of homebuyers and sellers, motivates us to deliver more resources to RE/MAX brokers and agents so they can remain at the top of their game."

Highlights of this year's ranking include:

  • RE/MAX ranked the #1 real estate franchise brand
  • The top 15 overall standings are #1 McDonald's, #2 7-Eleven, #3 KFC, #4 Ace Hardware, #5 Burger King, #6 Domino's, #7 Circle K, #8 Chick-fil-A, #9 Subway, #10 Pizza Hut, #11 Taco Bell, #12 RE/MAX, #13 Wendy's, #14 Keller Williams Realty and #15 Dunkin'.

Earlier this year, RE/MAX was recognized as a top franchisor in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® survey. More than 1,100 franchisors applied for this year's Franchise 500. RE/MAX was selected as a top real estate brokerage franchisor based on various factors, including unit growth, financial strength, stability and brand power. Motto Mortgage®, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise and a member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, also earned a spot among the top 500.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA28250&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-rises-four-spots-in-franchise-times-top-400-coming-in-at-no-12-301392141.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28250&Transmission_Id=202110041610PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28250&DateId=20211004
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment