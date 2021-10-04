Logo
BD To Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (

NYSE:BDX, Financial) announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. BD will issue a press release detailing the quarter's results, along with related presentation materials posted to www.bd.com/investors, at approximately 6 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

BD_Large__1_Logo.jpg

BD management will host a conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 4, to discuss its financial results and an update on its operations and strategy. The conference call telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 866-342-8591. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 203-518-9713. The confirmation code is: 9142778. The webcast can be accessed through BD's investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors and a replay will be available shortly after the call at the same website.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in BD's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Media

Investors

Troy Kirkpatrick

Kristen M. Stewart, CFA

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5378

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY28200&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-announce-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-301392109.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY28200&Transmission_Id=202110041615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY28200&DateId=20211004
