Walker & Dunlop Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 4, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, providing stakeholders with robust disclosures surrounding the company's ongoing ESG efforts, achievements, and goals. During 2020, Walker & Dunlop expanded its sustainability efforts to include an assessment according to the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines, a summary of which can be found in the recently released ESG report.

The report provides a comprehensive review of Walker & Dunlop's ESG programs and metrics, including:

  • 2020 emissions data, green financing overview and case study, and summary of climate-related risks and opportunities
  • Differentiated employee programs with a 2020 focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and COVID-19 response
  • Community outreach efforts and affordable financing overview and case study
  • ESG oversight structure and risk management processes

Paula Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, commented, "We are extremely proud of our long-standing environmental stewardship efforts, the programs we have implemented to make W&D a great place to work and support the communities in which we operate, and our track record of strong corporate governance. But we also know that we can do even more, and as such, we are working towards ambitious long-term ESG objectives to decrease our environmental footprint, increase the diversity and lived experience of our workforce through advances in our hiring, inclusion and equity practices, and increase our charitable giving and community outreach efforts over the next several years."

Walker & Dunlop's ESG report details the company's 2025 ESG goals, which include:

  • Decreasing emissions by 50% per employee while remaining carbon neutral
  • Increasing the proportion of women and minorities in leadership positions from 25% female and 11% minority representation in 2020, to at least 35% female and 20% minority representation at the end of 2025
  • Increasing the proportion of women and minorities among top company earners from 9% female and 6% minority representation in 2020 to both 15% female and minority representation at the end of 2025
  • Donating 1% of pre-tax profits to charitable organizations

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

favicon.png?sn=PH27874&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-releases-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301392174.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH27874&Transmission_Id=202110041630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH27874&DateId=20211004
