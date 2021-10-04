ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Aytu BioPharma, Inc. Board of Directors

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU).

If you are a stockholder of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: /. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

