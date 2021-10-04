Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Berkshire Hills Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its third quarter earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The Company will also place an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

BHLB_Logo1.jpg

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8879/berkshire-hills-bancorp-q3-earnings-release-conference-call/

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 844-200-6205 and using participant access code: 066744. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 866-813-9403 and using access code: 331614. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and operates 107 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected] Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: [email protected] Tel: (413) 281-1973

favicon.png?sn=NE28193&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hills-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301392249.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE28193&Transmission_Id=202110041700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE28193&DateId=20211004
