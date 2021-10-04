Logo
Gibson Energy Confirms 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2021

Gibson_Energy_ULC_Gibson_Energy_Confirms_2021_Third_Quarter_Earn.jpg

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2021 third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 1, 2021 after the close of North American markets. The 2021 third quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2021 third quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

  • 416-764-8659 / 1-888-664-6392
  • Conference ID: 31512031

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until November 16, 2021, using the following dial-in numbers:

  • 416-764-8677 / 1-888-390-0541
  • Replay Entry Code: 512031#

About Gibson
Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email: [email protected]

Gibson_Energy_ULC_Gibson_Energy_Confirms_2021_Third_Quarter_Earn.pdf?p=pdfthumbnail

favicon.png?sn=CA28037&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibson-energy-confirms-2021-third-quarter-earnings-release-date-and-provides-conference-call--webcast-details-301392117.html

SOURCE Gibson Energy ULC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA28037&Transmission_Id=202110041601PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA28037&DateId=20211004
