US Indexes Down for Lower Close Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,002.92 on Monday with a loss of 323.54 points or -0.94%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,300.46 for a loss of 56.58 points or -1.30%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,255.48 for a loss of 311.21 points or -2.14%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 22.96 for a gain of 1.81 points or 8.56%.

Monday’s market movers

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday, with the major indexes ending sharply lower. Tech stocks led the down day, with the Nasdaq down 2.14%. The iShares Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX, Financial) was down 2.58%. Investors showed concerns over an unresolved debt ceiling, infrastructure bill voting, higher oil prices, inflation and a potentially weak third-quarter earnings season. Several tech companies also reported outages of varying lengths throughout the day.

On the economic calendar and in other news:

August factory orders increased 1.2% following an increase of 0.7%. Factory orders excluding transportation increased 0.5%.

The Treasury held an auction for three-month bills at a rate of 0.040% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.055%.

China’s Evergrande on watch as it considers a $5 billion property unit sale due to a debt crisis.

Across the board:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE , Financial) gained 1.63% after news that OPEC+ will increase production levels only gradually.

Mexco Energy Corp. ( MXC , Financial) climbed 44.55%.

Exicure Inc ( XCUR , Financial) was up 7.76%.

Xcel Energy ( XEL , Financial) rose 2.26%.

Devon Energy ( DVN , Financial) increased 5.33%.

Merck ( MRK , Financial) gained 2.09%.

Twitter ( TWTR , Financial) fell 5.79%.

Facebook ( FB , Financial) declined 4.89% after a Congressional hearing called out its practices for children. Facebook also experienced an outage on Monday.

Nvidia ( NVDA , Financial) decreased 4.87%.

Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) slid 4.47%.

Redhill Biopharma ( RDHL , Financial) gained 11.67% with news on an experimental antiviral drug that is showing some success in treating severely ill Covid-19 patients.

The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.481%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,217.47 for a loss of 24.16 points or -1.08%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,351.72 for a loss of 5.65 points or -0.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,620.36 for a loss of 278.92 points or -1.87%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,122.74 for a loss of 19.36 points or -0.17%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,667.23 for a loss of 16.41 points or -0.61%; the S&P 100 at 1,972.81 for a loss of 29.06 points or -1.45%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,472.12 for a loss of 319.74 points or -2.16%; the Russell 3000 at 2,555.06 for a loss of 34.77 points or -1.34%; the Russell 1000 at 2,412.43 for a loss of 33.30 points or -1.36%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,804.41 for a loss of 592.94 points or -1.31%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 835.69 for a gain of 3.67 points or 0.44%.