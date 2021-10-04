Logo
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Rogers Communications Inc, Vipshop Holdings, China Petroleum & Chemical C

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Rogers Communications Inc, Vipshop Holdings, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Ultrapar Participacoes SA, Mowi ASA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. As of 2021Q3, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owns 174 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lester+murray+antman+dba+simplyrich/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,240 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,132 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 178,033 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 200,541 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 158,509 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 178,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 200,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 158,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 390,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $150.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 25,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 84.76%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wipro Ltd (WIT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Wipro Ltd by 67.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 117,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 84.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $148.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.77.

Sold Out: Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Ultrapar Participacoes SA. The sale prices were between $2.57 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.16.

Sold Out: Mowi ASA (PNDA)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Mowi ASA. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $21.82.

Sold Out: Akzo Nobel NV (AKUP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Akzo Nobel NV. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $26.91.

Sold Out: Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (SUHJY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $15.17, with an estimated average price of $14.15.

Reduced: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced to a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 72%. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $52.07, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich still held 4,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. Also check out:

